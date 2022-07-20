When the message hits too close to the truth, leftists try to shut down the opposition’s speech. That is occurring here in Fountain Hills with a coordinated effort by some to remove, vandalize or repeatedly report select signs to Code Enforcement in hopes that the convoluted, open-to-interpretation, local sign ordinance can be used to remove them.
The varying interpretations have resulted in signs being unjustifiably removed without contact attempts being made first, as is required. This ordinance needs to be completely thrown out by the next Council and rewritten in plain language that everyone can interpret consistently.
Even if mayoral candidate Arpaio or Council candidates Toth, Skillicorn and Kalivianakis aren’t your cup of tea on every single issue or personality trait, they are far superior to the liberal-minded alternatives. They will stop the liberal direction of decisions and they actually understand the difference between wanting certain projects versus needing certain projects.
They understand how to prioritize spending without frivolously spending money on studies and projects that we can’t actually afford to complete or maintain. They understand the need to stop kicking the can down the road for street repairs. They don’t support supplementing poor decisions and mismanagement with a primary property tax as do Dickey and Couture.
Dickey demonstrated a lack of leadership in protecting us from the proliferation of “sober living” houses in our residential neighborhoods when she acted too slowly to vote on a more protective ordinance. Inaction allowed more homes with high occupancy to be created and remain here. Overdose calls have occurred and obviously there is active treatment occurring in residential. Now when I read we have a Town Hall volunteer speaking with drug industry owners, I have to wonder why and whose views are being represented? Vote TASK.