I can’t believe the total misunderstanding and volatility regarding the sign ordinance, so here is a little history on how stable it has been over the years.
Sign Ordinance 15-12 was signed by Linda Kavanagh on Dec. 17, 2015, and expired on Dec. 31, 2018. That sign ordinance permitted the use of A-frame and other temporary signs. The only substantive change from the previous sign ordinances stated that, “No A-frame sign is permitted anywhere within the Town of Fountain Hills after Dec. 31, 2018.” That’s Section 2, Subsection 6.08(B)(11) of the Kavanagh ordinance.
When Dec. 31, 2018, rolled around, the new mayor and her council approved Ordinance 18-10, where the only substantive change to the one approved by Kavanagh was to change the date from 2018 to Dec. 31, 2020. The continued use of temporary A-Frame signs was approved to aid Fountain Hills businesses, just as they were in previous versions of the sign ordinance.
The recent vote by our current pro-business council was, once again, to allow the use of A-Frame signs. The only improvement in the ordinance prohibits putting these temporary signs in “the right-of-way.” Simply put, as an example of a right of way, signs can’t be placed on median strips since they might affect driver’s vision and cause an unsafe condition.
That’s it, folks.
Four council members voted for the current temporary sign ordinance because it continues to help Fountain Hills businesses, and three council members voted against it, including Gerry Friedel.