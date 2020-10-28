Consider this a shoutout to my colleague, Mike Scharnow, for his outstanding “My Opinion” column in last week’s Times. I urge all who haven’t read it to do so.
He wrote it because we are in the middle of “Cities and Towns Week.” It says, in part, “I am certainly proud to be part of a hardworking Town Council that oversees the everyday workings of the Town of Fountain Hills. I am even more proud of a hardworking staff that works 24 hours, seven days a week, 365 days a year to provide services to you, the citizens.”
I certainly associate myself with this message!