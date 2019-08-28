Rezoning a resort property so more apartments can be built, if allowed, will be yet another shortsighted folly by the town. We just hired another economic development director and maybe we should listen to him. His words, “As you approach build out, the land use needs to be optimal to collect sales tax to support the city.” Can anyone tell me how more apartments will provide sales tax revenues going forward?
As to the astroscience center planned downtown which got him excited, “This hits on a couple of strategic goals set by the council, a more diverse demographic, attracting younger families and education.” Younger families in apartments? Do we really need more apartments in Fountain Hills? The project behind Bashas’ was just approved, apartments! Park Place, apartments!
I would also add this dovetails on his pro tourism for Fountain Hills stance mentioned in the same Times article, and Art Tolis’ recent “tourism will save us” rant at the last council meeting. What says more tourists than a nice resort? How about the fact that we have five beautiful golf courses within two miles of this property? That’s tourism!
We stopped another unnecessary nursing home at one entrance to town substituting a hospital; useful, and jobs as well. I ask, what will the apartments bring at the other entrance to town other than a ravaged hillside serving as second homes for the same old people not here half the year?
Fountain Hills has nothing to gain with more apartments and everything to lose in the long view on this parcel. Let’s hope Councilman Tolis meant what he said about tourism. Let’s listen to our economic development director, “I want to help execute the council’s vision to support the long-term stability for the town.” Please support the long view.