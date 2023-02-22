I just arrived home. Once again, our roads presented a whack-a-mole game as I swerved back and forth, attempting to protect my tires and axles from pothole harm. I’m fuming.
In 2018, town voters were presented with an opportunity to save our roads. We could’ve voted yes on a property tax. It might have added $100 a year to the average home’s taxes. We all hate taxes, but we all need roads.
But as usual, in 2018, a small group of poisonous residents roiled up the waters against progress. They said, “Once we allow a property tax, it has nowhere to go but up!” That’s not true, but they succeeded with this false narrative. We’ve seen it happen again and again in our town. The poisoners use misinformation and fear to rip on new ideas or anything having to do with taxes.
In the past, it’s been single garbage haulers and the property tax vote. Recently it was the school bond. Now, Town leaders are faced with finding a way to fix crumbling streets despite the lack of tax money. So once again, the town is left with the shortsighted mess caused by our naysayers.
We have a council member who thinks he can find street funding by going line by line in our already tight budget. I’ve even heard rumors about closing the Community Center to pay for road repairs. Shortsighted. People, it’s time to provide the additional money to pay for our aging infrastructure. Encourage the Council to call for a road bond (more expensive) or a property tax. The longer we wait, the more expensive it will be. The longer we wait, the more costly tire repairs we will have to make. We have to do this sooner rather than later.