I just arrived home. Once again, our roads presented a whack-a-mole game as I swerved back and forth, attempting to protect my tires and axles from pothole harm. I’m fuming.

In 2018, town voters were presented with an opportunity to save our roads. We could’ve voted yes on a property tax. It might have added $100 a year to the average home’s taxes. We all hate taxes, but we all need roads.