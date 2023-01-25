Fix the roads. The voters have spoken. And the new council members, and Friedel, are happy to further the lies about where the money will come from. There is a shortfall every month of hundreds of thousands of dollars just for road maintenance. And the longer we wait, the greater the cost to rebuild roads. $60 million and counting. Remember Fram!
It has been about six months since the new sheriffs in town made promises that they would solve the problems. They did not need to be in office to enlighten us all. They now need to be measured and exposed.
Toth said she was going to meet with Town staff to go over, line by line, the budget to find millions in savings. What has she found? She needs to speak to the millions she has found (sarcasm intended). Silence so far.
Skillicorn promised bringing in new businesses. What has he accomplished so far, as a citizen or council member? Tell us! What additional tax revenue are we getting?
Brenda Kalivianakis said it is easy, we just need to live within our means.
Based on over a million-dollar estimated in road degradation since their promises, they are saving us $20,000 for the lobbyist, and other tiny amounts. And let us not forget the huge savings from the invocation issue. We can now pray for the roads.
Residents should be made aware that chasing $20,000 here and $10,000 there just contributes to making the roads worse by nibbling pennies and hiding the truth that they are not on the side of Town residents, and only the special interests. Their doing away with sign regulations will now reduce home values tens of thousands of dollars and create safety issues.