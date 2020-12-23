For the past 10 years I have lived next to a short-term rental property without any problem or disturbance. I do not own one and have no plans to do so. For me, it’s another issue of liberty, nothing more.
Short-term rental homes are a wonderful thing for vacationers. Instead of a foursquare, overpriced cubicle devoid of the things which one needs for daily living other than a place for a bathroom, a bed and a television, one can have a spacious home, yard, often a private pool and a place to cook meals instead of relying for a week or more on restaurant food and waiters, having to leave one’s residence, dressed for the public. You can get up in the morning and pour a good cup of coffee in your bathrobe instead of some packaged horror or having to run outside.
The article in last week’s paper sounded more like the hotel/restaurant lobby aided by a Chamber of Commerce attacking the VRBO/AirB&B lobby. The state already has occupancy laws for private dwellings apart from SB1350. The article quoted mayors as writing that over half of the calls to police in some communities related to short-term rentals. Which communities? Over what period of time? How many calls? Don’t just make such a statement. Document the instances and present them. “Unsupervised groups?” What, are we kindergarten age? We need “supervision?” Do you need “supervision” when you have a party? I don’t.
As for the police, that’s why we have them. I do believe that the property owners should pay the going rental tax to the city and state, but that should be the end of it. The argument that investors are buying up homes for short-term rentals is another “so what” statement. That’s business.