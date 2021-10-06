Joe Manchin astutely observed that, at a time when even the futures of Social Security and Medicare are in question, it is not time to add $3.5 trillion dollars in additional entitlement programs. Senator Sinema also has unambiguously demonstrated understanding of the importance of stabilization. Unfortunately, both the above two senators have been viciously attacked by short-sighted individuals.
Please note, however, that Mark Kelly is not being attacked by the left wing of any party. Rather, the space man is enjoying his immunity. His self-serving “Thank you, Mark Kelly” ads make him look like Humpty Dumpty on the wall. He has no business pretending to represent anyone in Arizona. Mark Kelly is advancing only himself by promoting a myth that the very wealthy will give up personal wealth before passing costs on to the middle class.