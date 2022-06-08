Here we went again. Another mass shooting. More children and teachers lying dead in pools of their own blood. Families destroyed. And all we get from the NRA and their politicians is lobbying designed to sell more guns and hollow rhetoric that will lead to more killing by using millions of dollars to buy votes and block every possible idea to find real solutions.
This ensures that the horrific events will continue. The NRA standard responses are that these events are the actions of people that have mental problems and what we need is better mental counseling. Presumably this means that people who do and/or support the killings have mental health problems.
Well guess what? The NRA and the politicians they bought are doing everything possible to enable mass killings by blocking every effort to impede these killings. Thus, by their own definition, it seems that the people who are most in need of mental counseling are those at the NRA and their politicians.