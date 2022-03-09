I was shocked to find out that Joe Arpaio made a speech at the recent America First Political Action Committee, AFPAC for short.
According to Wikipedia, “AFPAC is an annual white nationalist and far-right political conference. Many attendees are members of the ‘America First’ movement and supporters of Nick Fuentes, also known as Groypers. The conference was described by The Daily Dot as a ‘white nationalist alternative’ to CPAC, the Conservative Political Action Conference. The Arizona Republic and Rolling Stone have characterized it as an extremist rival of CPAC.”
He was there. In fact, when making that speech at that conference, it was Arpaio himself that said he may be recognized as “the most racist person in America,” which drew raucous applause from this crowd. Check it out on the internet.
To think that he is running for mayor of our town puts Fountain Hills in a very sad, awkward, dark light. To be pardoned by a president is not a badge of honor. To break the law by being found guilty of discrimination, subjecting the MCSO to a consent decree, and costing Maricopa County more than $200 million (that’s right, $200M) in taxpayer money to defend him in lawsuits and settlements, makes him a liability that our community should not embrace, nor support, nor one that it can afford.
Save Fountain Hills from the embarrassment that he constantly creates; he shows no signs of doing anything else.