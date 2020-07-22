Like any law-abiding, rational person, I was appalled that our law enforcement did not take any action to prevent the riots, looting, damage and violence that occurred at Scottsdale Fashion Square recently. This is one of the reasons that I won’t be voting for Paul Penzone.
I want law and order and I want a sheriff who will guarantee that and that’s why I’m voting for Jerry Sheridan. I think that Joe Arpiao did a fabulous job and I thank him for his service, but I’m not voting for him because I think he has earned the right to retire and enjoy life with his family. Jerry Sheridan worked directly for Joe and I believe holds the same high ideals.