Mitch McConnell and Senate Republicans are hypocrites. Justice Antonin Scalia died in February of 2016. Mitch McConnell and 17 Senate Republicans, most of whom are still in the chamber, insisted that it was too close to the presidential election for President Barack Obama to choose a replacement. Keep in mind that the election was eight months away. They decried that it should be up to the voters to decide.
Well, here we are in 2020, 30 days from an election, and Mitch and his sycophants are now saying it is perfectly fine to name and appoint a Supreme Court nominee to the court. They shout from the top of the Capitol building about the Democrats packing the Supreme Court if the Democrats take over the Senate. Isn’t that what Mitch and his cohorts did by blocking Obama’s pick and then jamming through a nominee thirty days before an election?
What a shameful example they have set. If the Republicans lose the Senate, they only have themselves to blame. It is called karma.