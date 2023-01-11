In response to Nancy Plencner, if Kari Lake’s lawsuit seemed “logical” to you, it makes sense why you believe the holy trifecta of intolerant MAGA council members we have are doing good work.
If you watched the two-day event play out in court, you would be well aware of the minor issues that did not equal mass voting fraud, something your party has claimed in two major losses.
You also claim you had little funding, which is also inaccurate. Arpaio’s campaign was flooded with outside Arizona PAC money.
This council showed its true colors by wasting so much time on nonsensible debates such as the invocation. Councilwoman Toth made it very clear she has no understanding of the Constitution or how to interpret the First Amendment. If the first council meeting is an indication of the times to come, Fountain Hills has a long hill to climb before reaching past an ultra-evangelical and ultra-MAGA agenda. I say shame on Skillicorn, Toth and Kaliviankis.