The ROT bloc is putting our town in serious jeopardy. Do we need funds to fix our roads? No doubt about it. Will we find that money by slashing essential services? Absolutely not.

Terminating a $20,000/year contract with our legislative consultant could cost us millions. Other than Guadalupe, we are now the only town in Maricopa County without a professional monitoring constant and often-confounding legislation on our behalf. Lunsford Group protected our town when Scottsdale tried to move flight paths in our direction. They consult with tribal leaders. They keep their eyes on issues related to 5G towers, water, housing, taxes and business.