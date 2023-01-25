The ROT bloc is putting our town in serious jeopardy. Do we need funds to fix our roads? No doubt about it. Will we find that money by slashing essential services? Absolutely not.
Terminating a $20,000/year contract with our legislative consultant could cost us millions. Other than Guadalupe, we are now the only town in Maricopa County without a professional monitoring constant and often-confounding legislation on our behalf. Lunsford Group protected our town when Scottsdale tried to move flight paths in our direction. They consult with tribal leaders. They keep their eyes on issues related to 5G towers, water, housing, taxes and business.
The comments and questions by Councilpersons Allen Skillicorn and Hannah Toth revealed an astounding naivete.
Toth asked, “Does he work only for us?” Hiring a staff consultant could cost well over $250,000/yr. “He doesn’t even live in our town,” she said. She argued that should conflicts arise, the firm would give favor to the highest bidder – an uninformed and careless remark. Gerry Friedel asked, “can we contract with them when we need them?” Sure, but monitoring policy isn’t drive-thru delivery.
Finally, Mayor Ginny Dickey asked, “Do you even know how a bill works?” Vice Mayor Peggy McMahon wisely recommended delaying the decision until the Council is able to meet with Lunsford. No go.
Slash all you want, but without a primary property tax, there will never be enough money to keep our roads and town beautiful. This reckless behavior is tilting at windmills.
Do you really want the man who just kicked the wheelchair out from under Granny to represent you with his imperious and ill-informed opinions? In case you haven’t heard, Skillicorn also slashed the budget for storing the wheelchairs our friends and neighbors use for free from the Community Center. (Maybe we should all just pray.)