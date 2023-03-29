I want to give a shout-out to your newest reporter, Cyrus Guccione. His recent series on suicide was both timely and exceptionally well-written. It was obvious that he treated both the subject and those he interviewed with great respect. Hats off also to our neighbors who candidly shared their deepest struggles.

Just last month, the Centers for Disease Control reported that about “one in three high school-age girls in the U.S. have seriously considered attempting suicide. And more than half of teen girls, 57%, reported feeling ‘persistently sad or hopeless’ — a record high number.”