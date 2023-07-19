Separation is defined as “The act of separating the being.” Separation has been a human condition from pre-biblical, biblical and now in current times. I think it may have all begun with the young couple who wanted to separate and leave their island paradise for the big city.

Most of the problems of humankind and human-unkind stem from separation, wherein we perceive and make judgments based on our ego. What a novel concept it would be if everyone believed that there is a “spark of the divine” in everyone! That, of course, depends on people believing there is such a thing as “a divine creator.” Otherwise, there is no point in discussing it further, and total separation has already occurred.