Separation is defined as “The act of separating the being.” Separation has been a human condition from pre-biblical, biblical and now in current times. I think it may have all begun with the young couple who wanted to separate and leave their island paradise for the big city.
Most of the problems of humankind and human-unkind stem from separation, wherein we perceive and make judgments based on our ego. What a novel concept it would be if everyone believed that there is a “spark of the divine” in everyone! That, of course, depends on people believing there is such a thing as “a divine creator.” Otherwise, there is no point in discussing it further, and total separation has already occurred.
If there were such a thing as a “spark of the divine” in everyone, we would have to accept we really are “one.” I believe in the inherent dignity of every human and the unity of diversity.
Our country’s very name and spirit were established on the concept of a “United” States and “freedom for all.” It has been a long and difficult struggle and recent events appear to show that we are not there yet. How is it that in this so-called “richest country in the world” we have ghettos, barrios and homeless without shelter, food or minimal healthcare? (Many of whom have served our country in the military.)
To those who say those thoughts are socialistic, I would suggest that every cell of our bodies is individual, but combined they unite to form the whole body. If we could suspend our egos, we could be at peace with others. Our minds are all-powerful.
Separation is the fuse. The bomb is fear, anger, greed, prejudice and ignorance.