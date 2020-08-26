Sunday morning, as I was eating my breakfast and watching HLN News, they carried the video of Trevor Murphy, the runner who attempted to control the fire sparked in the McDowells. It was nice to see the video on local TV, but really exciting to see it on national news!
Trevor is a story of heroism and selflessness in this time of negativity and hopelessness. I’m glad that HLN recognized that it is still possible to do your part in this pandemic, and want to thank Trevor for showing us how to do it without thought of personal gain.