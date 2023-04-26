I appreciate Allen Skilliorn and others on the council for taking a second look at the Environmental Plan. Many of us are aware of the disastrously similar policies had and are having in California, for example with brownouts, high electric prices, water shortages and wildfires caused by misguided environmental policies.

We in Fountain Hills were aiding this trend with many of the environmental policies that were promoting this unwise direction. I am happy that the voters now have in place people who take a critical look at the policies and mandates that would also lead us to failure.