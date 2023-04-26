I appreciate Allen Skilliorn and others on the council for taking a second look at the Environmental Plan. Many of us are aware of the disastrously similar policies had and are having in California, for example with brownouts, high electric prices, water shortages and wildfires caused by misguided environmental policies.
We in Fountain Hills were aiding this trend with many of the environmental policies that were promoting this unwise direction. I am happy that the voters now have in place people who take a critical look at the policies and mandates that would also lead us to failure.
In this regard, I want to bring attention to the charging stations that were installed at the Community Center and at Fountain Park. Contrary to many people’s belief, these stations are not charging for the energy. The Community Center charger says “Free for the first two hours.” The one at the park just says “Free.” I do not feel that my taxes should go to people who own electric vehicles. I already am forced to pay for subsidies for their purchase.
Sure, I don’t use the Splash Pad I helped pay for, but does anyone think that getting free fuel for my car should be part of the park experience? I sure don’t.