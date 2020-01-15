One of the unfortunate things that happen when people lie to benefit themselves is people are reluctant to believe even the truth, if that’s what it is.
We have a president who chronically lies, so I wonder if we are being told the truth regarding the recent situation in Iran. Trump has surrounded himself with hand-picked cronies who support and back almost everything he does and says, so that adds more fuel to the situation. Americans shouldn’t have to speculate and second guess the dire situation in Iran. Sadly, many of us are thanks to the character who is leading our nation. I wonder, what is really going on?