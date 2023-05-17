I suggest that the good Christians in town who insisted on prayer before Council meetings read the Bible, of which they proport to follow, specifically in regard to the treatment of the homeless population in Fountain Hills.
Specifically, Leviticus 25:35, where God commands His people to help those who have no home and cannot support themselves. Psalm 41:1, “Blessed is the one who considers the poor! In the day of trouble the Lord delivers him.” Or perhaps Deuterotomy 15.7-11, where the Lord rebukes those who kept the outward form of religion yet did not care for the poor. (Ouch!)