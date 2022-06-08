Are you sick of robocalls lying to you that your car warranty has run out? I am. Likewise, are you tired of hearing from the CEO of such a scam organization telling lies about our Fountain Hills son, David Schweikert? Note that this carpetbagger, only arrived in our state five years ago, never ran for public office and presumably is ashamed of his profession, as he describes himself as a “businessman” and not involved in robocall insurance.
Compare that with David Schweikert’s record: Adopted and grew in Fountain Hills; attending Saguaro High School (before Fountain Hills had a high school), earned a bachelor of science degree in finance and real estate and an MBA from ASU; started a successful real estate career but had already developed a strong interest in politics in high school; was involved in the Republican Club early and served as its president; elected to the State House in 1990 and reelected in 1992; was a committee chair as a freshman and was majority whip in his second term; in 2004 was elected as county treasurer; in 2008, with the backing of Club for Growth, who had an agenda focused on cutting taxes and other economic policy issues, he was elected as our congressman.
For those who know David, and I have since the early 80s, economics is his bailiwick. Don’t believe the lies that only the rich profited from the Trump tax cuts; the whole country benefited and David helped write that bill. When Republicans take over the U.S. House, Congressman Schweikert will be the senior member of the important Ways and Means Committee. The Nation’s economy is the number one issue on the minds of Americans and David Schweikert is the leader needed to grab the tiller and help turn this economy around.