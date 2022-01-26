I’d like to recognize congressman David Schweikert and his staff, especially the competent and courteous and patient representative he assigned to my case whose name and subject matter I will withhold for security reasons.
He was in frequent contact with me during the entire process and was able resolve the issue I was unable to resolve. I hesitated to contact his office because I know he has a lot on his plate during these trying times and is probably helping people with issues much more important than mine.
Dave is a true patriot – loves this country, especially veterans and the great state of Arizona – and is loyal to his constituents. Thanks again for your courtesy in taking my case. Unlike many elected officials he actually walks the walk before, during and after the election. Good luck in moving forward to help our country and our state.