Congressman Schweikert’s impeachment statement as reported in The Fountain Hills Times surprised me.
Not that he voted in lockstep with his partisans and ignored multiple witness’ testimony of President Trump’s abuse of power and obstruction. That vote was assumed by me, given the representative’s record of misplaced fealty. What surprised me was a deficient memory of the very partisan Clinton impeachment and his current statement that this impeachment has “set a dangerous precedent for future presidencies.”
Contrarily, the “dangerous precedent” would have been for the Congress to have not acted in the face of this abuse and obstruction, not acted to defend the law and Constitution and not reasserted the limits of “privilege” inherent within the office of the president. This impeachment is the preservation of our checks and balances. The preservation is not the congressman’s misguided “no” vote and disregard of the evidence presented.