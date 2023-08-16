Schools and streets
Jerry Butler
Updated: August 17, 2023 @ 12:28 am
Last week in an online opinion, Town Councilmember Allen Skillicorn stated that everyone wants what’s best for our school kids, but he said now is not the time. Then when? Most everyone knows “tomorrow” will likely cost more than “today.” If borrowing money is “not wise,” what is the alternative?
It will be interesting to find out how Councilmember Skillicorn intends to finance his touted “Roads First” program. If not with bonds, then how? If $25 million is too much to spend on our schools, can you imagine what his stance will be regarding the $50 million price tag to fix our streets?
Mr. Skillicorn continues to pontificate that we have “more than enough money” to sustain our community, and yet he has not revealed how/where “spending” can be cut to redirect $75 million to our schools and streets. During the last budget process, he claims to have found where to cut $1 million in mostly one-time costs, so where will he find the other $74 million?
As an elected official, let’s hope that Councilmember Skillicorn quits berating others and instead will focus his attention on sharing what he considers to be his “financially prudent” plans to fix our schools and streets.