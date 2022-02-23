Fountain Hills Unified School District (FHUSD) owns three parcels of land that were donated to them for future school buildings. Let me restate that: For future school buildings, not to be sold to developments for profit.
Homeowners that purchased homes or land near those parcels were told when purchasing their homes the land would be used for that purpose only. This would increase the value of their homes or land.
If the FHUSD sells those parcels, where would the future growth be for our town’s schools? When they need land to do so, there won’t be any available. Our town shouldn’t be selling every inch of open land to developments. Keep this land for our town’s future children.