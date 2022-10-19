It was disturbing to learn that two of the candidates for School Board do not support adequate funding for our schools. Even though the upcoming bond proposal does not raise our taxes, they are opposed. They don’t understand that the district really needs to keep our current level of funding. Fortunately, the other three candidates do understand.
Lillian Acker has pledged to support the District Additional Assistance Override and bond. In addition, she is extremely well-qualified for the job of school board member. I’ll give her my vote.
The Arizona legislature gives our school district an inadequate budget, knowing that we will be forced to ask the local residents to continue the current bond. Arizona ranks 49th in the nation for public school funding and is worst among all states for teacher pay. The state legislature could fix this funding inadequacy, but despite the pleas of parents, students, teachers, administrators and school boards, it has failed to get the job done. That is why we have to repeatedly schedule override elections.
There is also a candidate at the state level who understands the needs of public schools. Kathy Hoffman is the current Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction, and so far she has a strong record of standing up for students at the state level. She deserves a second term, so please give her your support in November, too.
If we elect enough candidates who value public schools, we will see school funding improve. Arizona deserves better!