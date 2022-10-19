It was disturbing to learn that two of the candidates for School Board do not support adequate funding for our schools. Even though the upcoming bond proposal does not raise our taxes, they are opposed. They don’t understand that the district really needs to keep our current level of funding. Fortunately, the other three candidates do understand.

Lillian Acker has pledged to support the District Additional Assistance Override and bond. In addition, she is extremely well-qualified for the job of school board member. I’ll give her my vote.