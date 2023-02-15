Arizona has several options when it comes to educating our children; charter, home school, private school and tutoring among them.
Utilizing Governor Ducey’s new policy of the money follows the student, $7,000 is available from the state to be used by parents to pay for a better option for their child. Our state is a leader in school choice, thank goodness, because what is currently coming out of the government schools is failing. Test scores show below grade level outcomes in both math and reading. If you can’t read or add you will never be successful.