Though I was flattered to read last week that Al Ronca believed I was important enough to travel with an entourage of “supporters” that accompany me to exciting events such as school board meetings, alas, that is not the case.

I was indeed present to see two school board members get sworn in that have my support. Libby Settle and Madicyn Reid plan to serve by uncovering wasteful spending and making decisions with the best interests of the school and the taxpayers in mind. There was no “horseplay” when Libby and Madicyn made motions to nominate a president and a vice president. It was no different than when Jill Reed and Dana Saar made the same motions toward each other right afterward. There was certainly no takeover attempt. It’s called procedure.