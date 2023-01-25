Though I was flattered to read last week that Al Ronca believed I was important enough to travel with an entourage of “supporters” that accompany me to exciting events such as school board meetings, alas, that is not the case.
I was indeed present to see two school board members get sworn in that have my support. Libby Settle and Madicyn Reid plan to serve by uncovering wasteful spending and making decisions with the best interests of the school and the taxpayers in mind. There was no “horseplay” when Libby and Madicyn made motions to nominate a president and a vice president. It was no different than when Jill Reed and Dana Saar made the same motions toward each other right afterward. There was certainly no takeover attempt. It’s called procedure.
Insulting their intelligence was unnecessary. Should I speculate about the source of such bias, Mr. Ronca? One may certainly disagree with positions they’ve held, such as the opposition to the recent bond and override attempt, but those decisions were reasoned and researched. A logical person would be in support of reducing wasteful spending they’ve detected and to refuse to automatically throw more taxpayer money towards the same bad decisions.
There may be a future time to request more money, but the people in charge should first demonstrate they are good stewards of it. Accusations about “wanting to dismantle the school district” are simply inflammatory and untrue. Are you trying to distract others from seeing some of the real problems and questioning any past decisions or lack of oversight? You can attempt to paint the new board, the new council and me as “taking the Town backwards,” but it is just the opposite. We are trying to shine a light where some may want hidden. Mark my words.