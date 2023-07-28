Highest kudos to FHUSD Superintendent Cain Jagodzinski. He and his staff, his teachers and community volunteers have accomplished Houdini magic in the past few months. Consolidating our district’s schools and safely moving students and teachers should have required a couple years of planning and action. Dr. J’s team did it in seven months!

Lots of attaboys are in order for our wonder worker whose positivity, knowledge and hard work have made it possible for schools to be ready for our kids to learn on time and in attractive environments.