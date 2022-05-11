“The Manchurian Candidate,” a 1960s thriller, involves the son of a longstanding U.S. political family. The son, after being brainwashed by communists, becomes a pawn planted inside a conspiracy to corrupt, then control, the presidency of the United States.
Imagine the danger of a sitting President who is cognitively weak and easily manipulated by a cabal of puppeteers that share an agenda that includes suppressing American’s constitutional rights and freedoms. Scary fiction could become fact?
Could a weak-minded President be manipulated by his deep state staff to invite and aid millions of illegal aliens invading through the southern border; promote spiraling inflation spurred on by creating energy shortages; ignore soaring crime rates and attack parents for protecting their children? Would presidential insiders direct DHS to suppress free speech by forming a Misinformation Governance Board to act as federal censors? DHS will not define misinformation to allow themselves selective enforcement. DHS has the gun-power to enforce censorship until the court declares it to be an Unconstitutional Executive Order. Will court action come too late?
Do you see the sitting President honoring and respecting the oath of office that he took to uphold the Constitution to protect Americans? Is he a president that reinforces MLK’s equality speech, the truth and perseverance of Washington, the courage and strength of Lincoln, the vision of JFK and the value of American sovereignty advanced by Regan?
Is the sitting President a simulation of a Manchurian Candidate? The book’s hero exposes the conspiracy at the last second and averts a political coup. Do you see a saving hero arising in 2022?
Do your local, state and nationally bureaucratic leadership’s values align with yours? Will 2022 be the year that reasonable and rational overrule radical and uncaring? Your choice, your vote.