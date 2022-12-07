Every week in The Times I read in the police reports that people, often numerous people, have lost money in some telephone or email scam. Sometimes the scam involves the loss of significant amounts of money.
Given that it is so common here in town, I have to believe that it is common in all towns. CNBC reported in 2021 that, in the previous year alone, Americans lost over $29 billion to such scams. How is it that these scams aren’t stopped?
It was revealed and has since been verified that the NSA can ID and track us all, all the time or at any time by our phone calls, computers and use of smartphones, not to mention our cars – and that they do so. Given the scale of these scams, why hasn’t the FBI enlisted the NSA to track and locate the source of the scams? Their Cyber Crime Unit seems incapable.
Many scams originate outside the country, perhaps in Nigeria, Ukraine or Romania? Okay, fine. Identify the perps to the authorities of whatever country for detaining. Should they fail to detain those people identified, then immediately end any and all U.S. aid of any sort to the offending country until they try those responsible.
Obviously, those scams which originate within the U.S.A. should be pretty easy to ID and apprehend. Why are they permitted to continue? If we’re told that they are so sophisticated the FBI can’t intercept them, must they not be sponsored by some government with those sorts of resources? The answer may be pretty interesting.
Given the apparent ease and relatively low risk of apprehension as things stand, these scams make robbers of banks and other physical robbery look like utter morons.