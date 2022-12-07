Every week in The Times I read in the police reports that people, often numerous people, have lost money in some telephone or email scam. Sometimes the scam involves the loss of significant amounts of money.

Given that it is so common here in town, I have to believe that it is common in all towns. CNBC reported in 2021 that, in the previous year alone, Americans lost over $29 billion to such scams. How is it that these scams aren’t stopped?