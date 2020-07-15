I sold a car this week using Craigslist, Facebook Marketplace and FH Yard Sale.
Craigslist got me the buyer but it also got me a lot of criminal activity to dodge.
I had ten texts/calls via Craigslist. Two were dealers trying to low-ball me even though I specified no dealers.
Two were “cashier’s/certified check scammers” who worked on me with a dozen texts for 24 hours, until I demanded cash or PayPal and then they disappeared. The reason you should not accept a cashier’s or certified check from a stranger lies in the fact that in August 1987, Congress voted the Expedited Funds Availability Act into effect. This Act requires banks to release funds within 24 hours of being presented a cashier’s or certified check. The problem is that it normally takes three to five days for the bank to discover that a check is “fake.” When the fraud is discovered, the victim must return all the money to the bank but has already surrendered the merchandise to the scammer.
Three of the interested parties were “car history” scammers who insisted they receive a copy of the car history first and asked me to use the service they gave me the link to. The scam is that they get a commission from the price the seller pays for the report and their co-conspirators get your credit card number when you order the report from the service they provided.
Finally, two were real buyers. One could only afford to pay $700 under my asking price in cash and the winner was a father buying his son a “get out of the house,” car. Paid full-price in cash.
So, seller beware.