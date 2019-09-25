My husband and I attended the Sept. 12 P&Z meeting where the project called Daybreak was soundly rejected. We are not neighbors of the proposed development but are Fountain Hills homeowners worried about the direction the town is taking regarding the largest apartment complex ever built in town.
It is this 400-unit, one-, two- and three-bedroom, three-story development on the northeast corner of Palisades and Shea that Fountain Hills citizens are up in arms against. Here are some reasons Daybreak was rejected: Numerous issues in the Daybreak design that do not conform to the General Plan or zoning ordinances; 130 of the 400 Units to be built are for a senior independent living facility; Fountain Hills citizens will not have an opportunity to comment on the final design; the entire development of 23 separate buildings will be built on only 27 acres adjacent to Palisades with the entrance a mere 600 feet from Shea/Palisades; more than 2,500 additional vehicles per day will be dumped onto Palisades; the developer’s cure for this dangerous traffic problem is a roundabout 500 feet from the Shea/Palisades intersection!
Finally they want to bulldoze the hillside, do massive infill and site buildings a mere 25 feet from Palisades, scarring the beautiful desert landscape forever.
On Oct. 1 the councilwill vote on Daybreak. Will they listen to resounding opposition by Fountain Hills citizens and the P&Z Commission or believe out-of-town developers? Tell Mayor Dickey “no” at 480-816-5101.