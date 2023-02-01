Remember those Skillicorn “Tax Cutter” yard signs? Those are code words for “program elimination,” “staff reduction,” “revenue starvation,” to name a few. Remember that quality-of-life feeling you had when you decided to make Fountain Hills your home? You might want to consider what those code words will mean to you in the future.

In order to pay for something as a tax cutter, you have to eliminate something. You cut everything including critical repairs, like school water mains and community center leaks.