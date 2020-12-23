Noon Kiwanis’ annual visit with Santa (normally Breakfast with Santa) changed this year to a drive-through meet and greet Santa on Dec. 12. The weather was perfect and Santa (Mike Scharnow), Mrs. Claus (Joyce Stehlik), Rudolph (Dan Fecteau), Frosty (Jerry Comeau) and our elf (Donna Yordy) all showed up! Not sure who had more fun, the kids and parents who came with masks on, or Santa, who engaged each child with the traditional “What do you want for Christmas?”
All of the kids were good and none were naughty, and every child went home happy after providing Santa with their wish lists (from a distance) and leaving with a cute gift bag donated by Thrivent Financial and Kiwanis.
We all know that these events don’t just happen by themselves, so additional recognition goes to our Noon Kiwanians that were out in front directing traffic, taking pictures and giving out gift bags. Plus, Phyliss Kern donated her wonderful stage and Fountain Hills Theater – Peter Hill – decorated it for us (and his Holly Jolly Christmas play) and wired it for sound.
Town support came from Public Works as Justin Weldy loaned us traffic cones; newest Councilwoman Peggy McMahon sewed holiday-themed masks that everyone was happy to wear, and Jose Quiroz, manager of our local McDonald’s, donated free combo meal coupons for all.
In the end, everyone went home with full hearts knowing that even COVID couldn’t prevent Santa from returning again to Fountain Hills. Ho Ho Ho!