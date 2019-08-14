We are fortunate to have three experienced incumbents willing to serve an additional term on the Sanitary Board: Thomson, Butler and Maroon. These three deserve our support and I encourage you to vote for them.
Until recently the Sanitary Board elections were benign and largely flew under the radar. Lately, self-serving challengers like Bob Shelstrom have tried to disrupt the quality, effectiveness and collegiality of the board. Recall the last election when Kavanagh and Art Tolis attempted to stack the board with their hand-picked challengers in order to influence policy?
Also, remember Bob Shelstrom entered the FHUSD Governing Board election at the last minute simply to force the district to hold an expensive election knowing full well he had no chance to win. He was soundly thumped then and that will be the same outcome for this election.