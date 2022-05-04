I was shocked to read in last week’s Times that the Fountain Hills Sanitary District wants another quarterly increase in billing from $87 to $93 effective in July.
This is a 6.9% increase. The district just had an increase in January 2021 from $84 a quarter to $87 a quarter. This is a 3.57% increase. This is a large total increase in just a year and a half.
Taxpayers of Fountain Hills are also assessed a tax by Maricopa County for the benefit of the sanitary district. I saw an increase in my bill of 4.8% from 2020 to 2021 in the sanitary district.
My question is how are individuals that are on a fixed income going to be able to continue to afford living in Fountain Hills with these outrageous and crazy increases? Why isn’t the sanitary district working on cutting costs?
Maybe it is time, as taxpayers, that we are more diligent in who we elect to the Fountain Hills Sanitary District Board.