Because of his popularity with the common people the biblical Samson was immensely feared by the ruling class aristocracy and their ill-minded advisers. The intimidated tyrants conspired to suppress Samson by punishing his people. The plutocrats further corrupted themselves by using seduction and entrapment to break Samson’s faith and lock him in chains. That was not the end of the story, it was the beginning.
Filled with arrogance, Samson betrayed himself and his supporters. Samson, blind and alone in his darkness, prayed for redemption and forgiveness. With renewed faith and strength Samson brought down the evil temple on the ruling class’s heads. Samson made the ultimate sacrifice to vanquish the evildoers so the good people could regain control of their freedom. That’s the moral to Samson’s story.
America’s ruling class is about to have their temple of gloom and doom come crashing down on their collective heads. There are multiple Samson’s being reborn in dozens of states. These brave Samsons use honesty and common-sense actions to restore faith and courage into the American people. Like in biblical times, the ruling class and their ill-minded advisers fear the will of the people to the point they are trying to suppress every form of individual freedom. Americans, with their local Samsons, must resist all forms of suppression including censoring. Suppression is the tool of tyranny.
The will of the people is gaining momentum behind a growing cast of Samson-like champions. Governors, senators, congresspeople, clergy people, medical people, local representatives, moms and dads are forcefully pushing back the suppressive tactics of the ruling class. Collective faith and courage is prevailing.
Samson fought many battles against the suppression of the Philistines. Samson sacrificed himself for the ultimate triumph, justice and freedom. Does Biden have any Samson in him?