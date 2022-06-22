It is my great pleasure to enthusiastically recommend Allen Skillicorn for Fountain Hills Council. I can think of no one more deserving and equipped for this vital responsibility.
Being a native of Arizona, formerly living in Scottsdale and Paradise Valley, I have always deeply admired Fountain Hills. Back when I was a teenager, I told myself that I would live here someday. Five years ago, I made the permanent move to Fountain Hills and I have never looked back. Everything that I imagined this town to be, it is.
To me, it is the closest thing to Mayberry, with friendly people that know and care about each other. I know that it may seem a bit old-fashioned, but this town brings to my mind visions of Fourth of July fireworks, hot apple pie and great fellowship. This town is the epitome of the American dream. I don’t know of a single town that has Fountain Hills’ character, beauty and deep sense of community.
Needless to say, I love Fountain Hills and would not make a Town Council seat recommendation lightly. Allen Skillicorn shares this same vision for our town. Allen is an entrepreneur, and everyday uses hard work, initiative and thrift to succeed. Those same qualities are exactly what Fountain Hills needs. Allen is well suited to preserve the values and traditions of our industrious town. Allen Skillicorn understands what makes Fountain Hills special and is committed to our town.