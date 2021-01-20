Fountain Hills recently erected more safety corridor signs. We now have flashing stop signs, speed dots by the Fountain and a new roundabout by the post office. Let’s hope all these measures put a stop to speeders who continually ignore the law and safety of others.
In addition, know that we have a new cell phone law. It is illegal in Arizona to talk or text on a cellphone while driving unless the device is in a hands-free mode. Be a good citizen and think of the safety of yourself and others.
It’s a simple thing to ask.