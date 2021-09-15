I am somewhat amazed at the Safety Corridor signs that are surrounding the core center of our town. They indicate that there will be strict enforcement of our speeding laws and the violation of other laws. I thought that our enforcement officials were routinely enforcing all laws. Otherwise, why have them?
Furthermore, the actual places where most people live, outside of the core center of our town, should be the areas of most emphasis on law enforcement. So, I am somewhat confused with the current emphasis on the core center of our town.