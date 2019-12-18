What we just witnessed was a violation of the American principles we used to be proud of. It began with the Dems changing the rules of congress to specifically target Trump and denying him due process and the inability to furnish his own witnesses, the right to a proper defense and challenge his accusers.
The presumption of innocence was replaced with a conviction in search of a crime. How’s that for abuse of power and obstruction of justice? Even with the parade of coached, hand-picked witnesses the true facts revealed were the inflated egos of the witnesses, many of them biased, and the belief of the infallibility of their presumptions and assumptions.
Now here come the Dem activists attorneys with one unbiased constitutional attorney who found no evidence of an impeachable offense. Most disturbing was not only all the Dems in the kangaroo court supported the process, but all the ranking Dems except one supported the process; all the Dem candidates and most of the Dem party who were joined by the euphoric anti-Trump media in their un-sacred doctrine of the end justifies the means.
A sad time for our America when we can no longer differentiate our form of government from the government-controlled Communist dictatorships that exists in other countries around the world. God bless, help and, above all, forgive America.