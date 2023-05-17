Fountain Hills School District is planning yet another bond measure for the 2023 ballot. But there’s a problem. Voters require honesty, transparency and accountability and, as a result, overwhelmingly voted no on the recent school bond measure.

Voters are asking for a plan for raising enrollment and a plan for fiscal responsibility. Action plans or goals must be specific, measurable, attainable, relevant and time-based. I quote the following from an edited Forbes magazine article dated March 26, 2019 by Mike McShane.