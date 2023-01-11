I was surprised to read the Town of Fountain Hills Council/officials and leadership want to bring fire and emergency medical services completely in house.

This during a time when most communities/governmental entities nationwide are struggling looking for solutions to fund/address their ever-increasing major liabilities/costs associated with pension and other post-employment benefits (OPEB) for active and retired police and fire personnel. This liability is having major impacts nationwide, including lowering bond ratings especially at communities who are already facing limited resources.