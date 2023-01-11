I was surprised to read the Town of Fountain Hills Council/officials and leadership want to bring fire and emergency medical services completely in house.
This during a time when most communities/governmental entities nationwide are struggling looking for solutions to fund/address their ever-increasing major liabilities/costs associated with pension and other post-employment benefits (OPEB) for active and retired police and fire personnel. This liability is having major impacts nationwide, including lowering bond ratings especially at communities who are already facing limited resources.
The Town, via their contracts/agreements and the wisdom of prior board members/officials and former Town leaders, are currently insulated from this problem/challenge. Intergovernmental cooperation (like the contract/agreement with Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office) for police/law enforcement services and the public/private partnership (P3) with Rural/Metro for fire services provides the best value, cost effectiveness and economies of scale to Fountain Hills residents and stakeholders.
Has the Town asked Rural/Metro if they currently comply with National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) standards and/or have any plans in place to do so and join the Regional Automatic Aid System?
Why is the Fountain Hills Town Council/officials/leadership now choosing to make this major expenditure decision themselves without instead requesting a ballot measure/vote from residents to weigh in on this important issue? Public safety contracts for the Town are reportedly over 50% of the Town’s total budget. Plus, per Town staff’s projections, in-house fire service will cost taxpayers $4.4 million more over the next 10 years versus the current contract. This, when residents are currently very satisfied with the excellent and professional services provided by Rural/Metro.
Bringing fire and emergency medical services in house and increasing the Town’s total FTEs is also going to have an impact on the existing Town resources that will be necessary to support this function.