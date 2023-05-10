Town residents and others have previously indicated that they have and continue to be satisfied with the current and longtime fire and emergency services as provided and performed locally by Rural Metro.
Why, rather than directing/using $500,000 more in next year's Fountain Hills budget to fund the needed streets/pavement improvements and maintenance does the Town's Council and leadership want to instead commit these limited financial resources to the higher cost of establishing an in-house fire department? ($500,000 more in 2023/2024 than the advantageous and cost effective Rural/Metro contract for locally provided emergency services.)