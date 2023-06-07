Administrative state, deep state, permanent Washington, entrenched bureaucracy; different names, same purpose, for the unelected operatives and activists that control the federal government. A gargantuan cabal of inbred powerbrokers whose pledge to self-preservation includes eliminating their opposition. Totalitarian rulers have usurped government’s purpose.
The Administrative state colludes to execute seditious conspiracies against the American people. The FBI is proven to have meddled in the 2016 election (Durham report) and the 2020 election (51 deep staters colluded to suppress the truthful Biden laptop story). They continue lying and manipulating the judicial system until their original malicious actions fall so far into the past they escape reprisal.
Durham reported no actual evidence existed to start the Trump investigation/persecution. Pollsters report squelching the 2020 Biden laptop story changed the election outcome. So far, no consequences for the FBI. Funding for the new FBI complex costing $325,000,000 should be removed from the budget. Americans should be telling their congresspeople to fire Christopher Ray for fraudulent behavior.
Secretary Mayorkas should be impeached for fraud. At the current rate of 11,000/day, over 2 million more illegal immigrants will invade this year. Americans should be telling their congresspeople to impeach Mayorkas for seditious behavior.
Americans should be telling their congresspeople don’t surrender to the ruling class’ push to turn over our individual medical sovereignty to the, World Health Organization (WHO), that failed miserably to manage the COVID pandemic. Rewarding failure is standard practice for our federal government. Tell Congress no to WHO!
The federal government is ruling by collusion and deception. Coconspirators read constructed narratives from the same script, blatantly exposing their collusion and seditious behavior(s). Perpetrating fraud that betrays Americans’ trust is unforgivable and deserves severe punishment.