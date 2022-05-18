If you’re paying attention to the news, you’re hearing or reading that, in many places, the “Rule of Law” no longer appears to be a rule to be respected and enforced.
This is the case with failure to prosecute “smash and grab” looters (as long as the take is less than $1,000), leaks from staffers in Congress or the Supreme Court, a demonstrable double standard for prosecution of some who are politically connected and, of course the biggest one, the flagrant disregard of immigration law by the Biden Administration and the (inaccurately labeled) “leadership” of the Department of Homeland Security.
The problem is not in the ranks of law enforcement, ICE or Border Patrol. The problem is those who are elected or appointed to uphold the Constitution, the laws, listen to their constituents and lead, but are clearly either incompetent, incapable and/or unwilling to do so.
You may recall the saying, “Lead, follow, or get out of the way!” I suggest the alternative, “Lead, follow, listen to the people, or get out of the way!” There are many who would be best to get out of the way.
On Thursday, May 19, at 6:30 p.m., Fountain Hills AZ Tea Party will host “What happened to the Rule of Law?” Confirmed speakers include Sheriff Joe Arpaio (aka “The Toughest Sheriff in the ...”) and ICE Agent Ryan Stone. The meeting is at the Yavapai Room of the Fountain Hills Community Center. All are welcome. Admission is free, but donations are gratefully accepted.