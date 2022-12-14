When ideologues prevent law enforcement from enforcing the law, criminals rule. When politically biased judges fail to deliberate according to the law, justice dies. When lawmakers break the laws they themselves make, only God can punish them. When the legal system’s collective malfeasance finally destroys the rule of law, civil posses and vigilantes will rally to protect themselves.
By destroying the rule of law, sinister bureaucrats are fabricating a wild in the streets, anarchy of everyman for himself. Blue democracy will likely accelerate their existing martial-law operatives, a la China’s Communist Party, to force the patriotic majority into submission.
The blue ruling class is devolving the rule of law to transform American democracy into their preferred globalist model. Globalists envision themselves an elite plutocracy ruling over a subservient underclass; globalist favor China’s model which includes the underclass of Uyghur’s for slave labor.
Millions of immigrants illegally flooding through the southern border are not being invited here to pursue their American Dream. These immigrants are being herded and entrapped into following the World Economic Forum’s dogma that depends on cheap labor to support their oligarchy. The World Economic Forum’s insistence that the global underclass own nothing and be happy is the antithesis of the American Dream.
Americans perpetuate the soul of the American Dream thriving on the joy, pride and sense of fulfillment they receive from work done to benefit their family’s security and enrichment. The soul of America founded on faith, family and property ownership is being extinguished by Biden’s blue democracy. Eventually the value of work without hope, dreams and prosperity will be reduced to the drudgery of a feudal existence.
The freedom for middle-class Americans to live their dream is the soul of America that Biden is killing, not saving.