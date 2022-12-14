When ideologues prevent law enforcement from enforcing the law, criminals rule. When politically biased judges fail to deliberate according to the law, justice dies. When lawmakers break the laws they themselves make, only God can punish them. When the legal system’s collective malfeasance finally destroys the rule of law, civil posses and vigilantes will rally to protect themselves.

By destroying the rule of law, sinister bureaucrats are fabricating a wild in the streets, anarchy of everyman for himself. Blue democracy will likely accelerate their existing martial-law operatives, a la China’s Communist Party, to force the patriotic majority into submission.