I was present at the most recent Town Council meeting. Congratulations to the council for acting favorably to the will and desires of the residents of Fountain Hills. Most notable was the adoption of the invocation at Town Council meetings and the suspension of the sign ordinance, which is basically unconstitutional and unfair to business owners.
Vice Mayor Peggy McMahon’s behavior at the meeting was appalling and disturbing, to say the least. Ms. McMahon’s gibberish, from what I could hear, made very little sense and was extremely rude in nature. After listening to her attacks on other council members, she clearly lacks the maturity of a council member, let alone vice mayor. She should speak directly into the microphone so we could hear 100% of her nonsensical orations.