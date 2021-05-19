After reading two letters in The Times today I decided, once again, to state my objections to the new proposed roundabout on Saguaro at Avenue of the Fountains. This whole area deserves to be a pedestrian-friendly area.
There will be an increase in walkers when the 147 new homes are finished by Bashas’ and the regular numbers of snowbirds are back in town again. To give the right of way to cars in a roundabout, with a “Yield” sign, doesn't look like it works too well. To put another one at this location is ludicrous.